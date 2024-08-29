Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $272.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $276.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

