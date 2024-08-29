Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New $42,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $315.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

