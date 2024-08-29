Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $285.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $286.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

