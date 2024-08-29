Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,159 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BOX were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

