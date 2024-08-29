Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 225 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

