Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 3,328 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 427,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after buying an additional 221,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

