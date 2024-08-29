Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 7,215 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $100.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

