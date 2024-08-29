Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes $42,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $202.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.40.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.