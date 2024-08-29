Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.