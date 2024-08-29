Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 259.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SONY stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

