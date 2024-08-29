Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMHI. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,687,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of JMHI stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

