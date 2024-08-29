Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.71.
ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Shares of ROST opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.44.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
