Roth Capital Upgrades Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) to “Strong-Buy”

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of BYRN opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 million, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

