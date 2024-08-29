Roth Capital Upgrades Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) to “Strong-Buy”

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $108,939.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,048,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,683.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 108,936 shares of company stock valued at $237,228 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Genelux by 49.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

