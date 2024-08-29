RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 0.1%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.03 and last traded at $118.86. 484,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,168,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

