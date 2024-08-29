RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.83

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.83 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.51). RWS shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.44), with a volume of 335,490 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

RWS Stock Down 0.2 %

RWS Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,055.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,604.91). In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.12 ($6,583.30). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,604.91). 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

