Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $104.31

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.31, but opened at $111.99. Ryanair shares last traded at $109.60, with a volume of 163,385 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,503,000 after buying an additional 4,424,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ryanair by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,099,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ryanair by 826.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 621,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 554,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ryanair by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,692,000 after acquiring an additional 521,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Ryanair by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after acquiring an additional 394,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

