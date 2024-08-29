SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SABS opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 1,531.26%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

