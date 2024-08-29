Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 23,089 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $199,027.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,270,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,194,804.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,553 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $369,785.57.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,622 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,976.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 616 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $5,353.04.

On Friday, August 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,318 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $28,833.42.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $870.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,917 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $501,561.22.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $254,905.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $220,710.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 92.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 36.1% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 95.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

