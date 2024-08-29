Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Trading Down 10.8%

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). 113,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 64,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The company has a market cap of £1.91 million, a PE ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.08.

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

