Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 5,041 shares traded.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

