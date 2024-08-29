Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $342.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Macquarie decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $258.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.63. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.21. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $874,748,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

