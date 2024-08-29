Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 0.7%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $259.40 and last traded at $263.45. 1,325,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,514,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.56.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.