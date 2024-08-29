Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,505,471.02 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,505,471.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,172,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $3,164,965.28.

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,018,241.44.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,416,570.24.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,353,608.34.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

