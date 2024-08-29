Samsara (IOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,814,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711,535 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.