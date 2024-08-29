Sanjit Biswas Sells 84,030 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,814,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.

Samsara Trading Up 1.2 %

IOT opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 102.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

