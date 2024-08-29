Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SLLDY traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$9.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,271. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.11. Sanlam has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.88.

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

