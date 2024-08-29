Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Down 3%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 130,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 367,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$117.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a return on equity of 223.48% and a net margin of 58.16%. The firm had revenue of C$70.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.