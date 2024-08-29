Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.50

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.50 and traded as high as C$30.72. Saputo shares last traded at C$30.29, with a volume of 728,775 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

Saputo Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8112058 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca acquired 1,361 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. Also, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,111 shares of company stock worth $450,474. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

