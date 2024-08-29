Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $138.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,262.82 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,299,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

