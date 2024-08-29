Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Sasol has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Sasol by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sasol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

