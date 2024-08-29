Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

SVRA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SVRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savara Stock Down 2.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 332,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Savara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVRA opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $581.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.