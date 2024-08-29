ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. ScanSource updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ScanSource stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

Separately, Raymond James cut ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 18,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $805,201.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

