ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.91, but opened at $46.30. ScanSource shares last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 40,502 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $746.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

