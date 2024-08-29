Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Shares of JPM opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $222.21. The firm has a market cap of $635.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average is $197.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

