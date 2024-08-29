Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $457.14

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 457.14 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 454.60 ($5.99). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 456 ($6.01), with a volume of 84,861 shares changing hands.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of £439.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,302.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.13.
Insider Activity
In other Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. news, insider Jasper Judd bought 2,160 shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £10,022.40 ($13,216.93). 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile
Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- About the Markup Calculator
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.