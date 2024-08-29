Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $457.14

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATRGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 457.14 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 454.60 ($5.99). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 456 ($6.01), with a volume of 84,861 shares changing hands.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £439.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,302.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.13.

Insider Activity

In other Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. news, insider Jasper Judd bought 2,160 shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £10,022.40 ($13,216.93). 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

