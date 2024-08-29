Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY25 guidance at $8.00-$8.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.200 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $127.42. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

