Scott B. Flaherty Sells 1,742 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $190,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $695.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

