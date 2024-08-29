Scott Michael Rajeski Sells 25,851 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,021.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Michael Rajeski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of Latham Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $200,970.00.

Latham Group stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $700.37 million, a PE ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 1.76. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

