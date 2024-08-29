Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.51) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.52). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.51), with a volume of 170,822 shares changing hands.
Scottish American Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.50.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
