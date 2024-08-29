Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Down 2.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.04. 3,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 42,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

