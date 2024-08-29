Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading Up 3.7%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 1,825,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 811,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Seed Innovations Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

