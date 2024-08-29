SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 61,000 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SEI Investments Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SEIC opened at $67.30 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments
SEI Investments Company Profile
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Investments
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Salesforce Beats Earnings, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.