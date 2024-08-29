SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 61,000 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $67.30 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,049,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.