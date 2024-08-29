Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.26 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.260 EPS.

Semtech Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

