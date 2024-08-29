Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.16, but opened at $40.50. Semtech shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 904,380 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,522,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 197,595 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.55.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

