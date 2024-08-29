Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $228.0 million-$238.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.5 million. Semtech also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

