SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of S opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

