SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on S. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SentinelOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.28.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of S stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after buying an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

