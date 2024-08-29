SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.28.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after acquiring an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.