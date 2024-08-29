SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $18.50 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.28.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $197,152.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,772.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 147,333 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

